Reimbursement for Binda’s DC trip among items on Lynnwood City Council April 24 agenda

Whether Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda should be reimbursed for a recent unauthorized trip to Washington, D.C. and a measure to cite vehicle owners for parking in front of mailboxes are among the items on the Lynnwood City Council’s April 24 business meeting agenda.

The council is also scheduled to select a candidate for the Lynnwood Public Facilities District board and make proclamations acknowledging Cinco de Mayo and National Day of Prayer.

At the council’s April 17 work session, Binda requested that he be reimbursed for a trip made to a National League of Cities conference in March. Council President Shannon Sessions presented the case against his request at the previous meeting, which Binda did not attend. Before the council votes on whether to reimburse him, Binda will be given time to make a statement on the matter.

Also at the last work session, councilmembers heard a request from the Lynnwood Public Works Department to prohibit parking in front of mailboxes, with a fine of $30. If approved, the department hopes that more mail will reach residents on time and improve safety for USPS employees.

Annie Armstrong and Vivian Dong are the final candidates for the public facilities board appointment. One of them is scheduled to be chosen by a majority vote of the council.

The April 10 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.