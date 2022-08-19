Release muscle aches and pains at Bindi Yoga Center’s MFR workshop Sunday

Lynnwood’s Bindi Yoga Center is offering a Myofascial release (MFR) workshop on Sunday, Aug. 21.

MFR yoga involves tools such as tennis balls or foam rollers to roll or relax tender or stressed areas of the body and is believed to help relieve chronic pain and stiffness as well as prevent and heal injuries.

This class will be a targeted self-massage practice that will release muscle and joint aches and pains.

No previous yoga experience is necessary and all ages are welcome. The price is $20 per person.

While the Bindi Yoga Center offers some hot yoga classes, the MFR workshop will be held in an upstairs, non-heated room so more guests are able to attend.

The Bindi Yoga Center is located at 5907 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.