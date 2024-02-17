Reminder: 16th annual Edmonds Comedy Night Feb. 23-24 at Edmonds Center for Arts

The 16th annual Edmonds Comedy Night is set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Hosted by comedian and Edmonds School District dad Kermet Apio, the shows will feature comedians Tom Clark, Arlo Weierhauser, Mike Coletta and Jenna Nobs with special guest Duane Goad.

What originally started as a single school fundraiser has grown to support all local Parent, Teacher, Student Associations across the Edmonds School District. The focus is on supplementing parent leadership training, providing opportunities for family engagement, and enhancing educational and after-school programs at schools.

You can find tickets at the ECA box office or on the event website.