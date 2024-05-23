Reminder: 2024 Puget Sound Bird Fest in Edmonds June 1-2

A reminder that Puget Sound Bird Fest’s 20th annual festival will be June 1-2 in Edmonds.

A celebration of birds and nature, Bird Fest features two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, exhibits, and educational activities for all ages. Most Bird Fest activities are free and open to the public, with some activities requiring a small fee and/or pre-registration.

The Puget Sound Bird Fest was initially held in spring to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day. After growing for several years, it was moved to fall to avoid competition with other birding festivals around the region. Last year, festival planners decided to move it back to spring to better coincide with the peak season for bird watching.

This year’s event will kick off early Saturday morning, June 1 with guided walks offered by the Pilchuck Audubon Society, followed by a presentation by wildlife biologist Gregory Green at 10 a.m. in the Edmonds Plaza Room.

Green’s presentation The Ecology of Hummingbirds from Ecuador to Washington will explore the unique ecology of hummingbirds and share the results of his research on the northward expansion of Anna’s hummingbirds over the past 75 years. Other presentations will follow throughout the day.

Also on Saturday, families can enjoy a special Bird Fest Family Storytime at the Edmonds Library starting at 10 a.m., then head next door to the Kids Corner in the Exhibits Hall in the Frances Anderson Center gym. Booths staffed by representatives from regional conservation organizations, artists, scientists, and select vendors will be open until 4pm. Be sure to stop by the Pilchuck Audubon Society Photo Contest booth to vote for your favorite.

Additional field activities will be hosted on Sunday, June 2, including guided walks, a boat cruise to Protection Island, a native plant sale, and tours of the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden by the Edmonds Stewards.

For more information visit the Bird Fest website at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org or email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.