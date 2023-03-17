Reminder: 21st District legislators hosting in-person town hall March 18

Washington State’s 21st Legislative District delegation – Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson — will be meeting with constituents during an in-person town hall Saturday, March 18 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Banquet Room, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The meeting will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The goal, according to announcement from the lawmakers, is to provide constituents with an update on the legislative session and answer questions on issues being considered in the state House and Senate.

The 21st District includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

While questions will be taken from constituents during the meeting, you can submit them in advance at surveymonkey.com/r/J7JF35Y.