Reminder: 24 Credit Task Force to meet for the first time Monday

Starting with the Class of 2021, all Edmonds School District students are required to earn 24 high school credits in order to graduate. This is a change from the 22 credits required for students graduating through 2020. Now the district is inviting parents of current 7th-10th grade students to join its 24 Credit Task Force of teachers, administrators, students and families.

In the district’s current high school schedules, students can take six classes during the school day. Over four years, this adds up to the required 24 credits but leaves no room for error. Now the school district wants to examine what changes can be made to the current secondary schedule to help students meet the new graduation requirements, as well as to provide students more opportunities to take elective courses during the school days..

24 Credit Task Force members will be asked to attend monthly meetings; the first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High School Library. Information gathered by the task force will be used to make recommendations to the Edmonds School District Board of Directors in spring 2019.

More information on the 24 credit graduation requirement can be found on the Edmonds School District website.