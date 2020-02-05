Reminder: Beginning Fly Tying Class begins Feb. 20

The Olympic Fly Fishers and the City of Mountlake Terrace are presenting a four-part Beginning Fly Tying Class at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center from 6:15-8 p.m. on four Thursdays — Feb. 20 and 27 and March 19 and 26.

If you have been interested in getting into fly tying, this class is for you. You’ll learn how to use basic fly tying tools and materials to make 10 great flies to use in local streams and lakes.

The instructors — John Wendt and Dave McCutchen of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds — will patiently guide you through the tying process while explaining why fish are attracted to these flies. Read more in our previous story here.

The cost is $55, which includes all tying materials, tools and a copy of Fly Tying Made Pure and Simple.

To sign up, call the City of Mountlake Terrace at 425-776-9173 or follow this link for the online CRAZE Sign up