Reminder: Bike2Health classes continue this fall starting this Sunday with Back to Basics class

Bike2Health classes continue this fall, first with a Back to Basics Adult Riding Class on Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center located at 23000 Lakeview Dr. from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Expand your bike handling skills while learning with others who are near your skill level. This class is for riders who already know how to ride but who need additional practice.

Most students either have recently learned how to ride for the first time or already know how to ride but have not ridden a bike in a number of years. The class allows you to practice bike-handling techniques and culminates in a nearby neighborhood ride to solidify what we’ve learned by riding on low-traffic streets nearby.

Learn how to:

Check your bike for safety before each trip

Properly fit a helmet

Check your bike fit

Start riding efficiently

Stop elegantly

Ride in a straight line

Turn gracefully

Identify traffic and hazards

Signal your intentions to other road users

Shift gears

Ride safely in a small group

Apply basic principles of traffic safety

Small class sizes and low instructor to student ratio allow the content to be tailored to your level.

This class is for adults.

Pre-registration required at www.cascade.org/ bike2health.