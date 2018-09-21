Reminder: Broken stuff? Bring it to the free Repair Café Sept. 22

Got broken stuff laying around your home? Bring it to the free Repair Café, open to all residents of Snohomish County, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 in Everett.

“Repair Specialists” volunteers will do their best to help you fix your items, for free. There will be “fixers” for bicycle tune-ups, computer laptop tune-ups, jewelry fixers, general “fix-it” folks to help with gluing, repairing lamps, clocks, minor electrical work, and textile and sewing repairs.

The location is the WSU Snohomish County Extension, 600 128th St. S.W., Everett. Pre-registration is recommended at [email protected] or call 425-357-6027.