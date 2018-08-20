Reminder: Cheesecake Factory to open at Alderwood Mall Tuesday, Aug. 21

A reminder that the public grand opening for Alderwood Mall’s new Cheesecake Factory is set for Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Statistics:

The restaurant is 8,800 square feet, plus another 1,700 square feet for the patio area.

There are over 300 menu items.

Seating is available for 352 guests.

This is the fifth Cheesecake Factory in Washington state (others are in Seattle, Bellevue, Tukwila, and Tacoma), and the 199th overall restaurant in the U.S. and Canada.

The Alderwood location employs over 300 staff members.

The restaurant is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Ste. 1140, near P.F. Chang’s and the former Sears, and has these hours of operation:

Mon-Thur: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fri: 11:30 a.m. to midnight

Sat: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sun: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

–By David Carlos