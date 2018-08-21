Reminder: Clothes for Kids open for back-to-school shopping Aug. 22

Clothes for Kids notes that it has made some changes to the program for upcoming school year, aimed at improving accessibility for families they serve:
They will be open for school shopping from 9 a.m. to noon on these Saturdays: Sept. 15, Oct. 13, and Nov. 10.
They will remain open for school shopping through the end of March.
They will be open for school shopping on these holidays:
Veteran’s Day, Nov. 12
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 21
Presidents’ Day, Feb. 18
Starting in January 2019, Clothes for Kids will offer a second wardrobe to students who have already received a school wardrobe from Clothes For Kids in the fall.
The Clothes for Kids Shop is located at 16725 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. To learn more about eligibility requirements, visit www.clothesforkids.org.