Reminder: County burning ban in effect during red flag warnings

Due to ongoing high fire danger, Snohomish County announced a reminder of existing red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. During a red flag warning, all fires including recreational fires are banned. To check status, visit www.weather.gov/sew/

An outdoor burn ban was announced June 9, and it remains in effect for all of Snohomish County. All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by PSCAA (Puget Sound Clean Air Agency) for agricultural burning, are suspended until the ban is lifted. It will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and fire risk is reduced.

This restriction bans outdoor residential burning, except for recreational and cooking fires. Recreational fires are less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are intended for cooking or pleasure within an approved fire pit. Burning material shall be kept below the top of the enclosure.

Recreational fires shall not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials. Conditions which could cause a fire to spread within 25 feet of a structure shall be eliminated prior to ignition. Monitor recreational fires at all times and have a water source readily available. At a minimum, have a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water on hand.

Use portable outdoor fireplaces according to the manufacturer’s instructions and do not be operate within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material.

Contact the county’s Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.