Reminder: Deadline April 5 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation student scholarships

The deadline is April 5 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation 2025 Art Student Scholarships. These scholarships provide financial assistance to aspiring artists pursuing higher education in the visual and creative arts, such as painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, ceramics and digital arts.

Interviews for new applicants will be from April 17 to 19. There will be an awards ceremony on May 14.

Eligible students are:

– Those who live in or graduated from a high school within the Edmonds School District

– Those enrolled full-time in a creative arts program at an accredited school or Edmonds College

Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork and volunteer at the Edmonds Arts Festival in June.

Details about eligibility can be found on the scholarship application website.