Reminder: Deadline July 31 to register your block party for Aug. 6 National Night Out

The annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration for 2019 is scheduled all across America for Tuesday, August 6th. During National Night Out (NNO) residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in the name of crime prevention.

Lynnwood city staff is asking that neighborhoods wanting to sign up by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 31.

In 2018, more than 38.5 million people in 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide participated in NNO. This year’s 36th Annual NNO will be the largest ever.

NNO is designed to:

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships.

Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized & fighting back.

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs.

Statistics prove that criminal activity is reduced when neighbors watch out for each other. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), in partnership with community organizations, South County Fire and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring neighbors together.

By involving several households in each neighborhood everyone shares in the fun of creating a real community building “block party.” It could be as simple as a dessert potluck in a garage, hot dogs grilling poolside at an apartment complex, or a barbeque gathering in a driveway.

The LPD and its partners try to visit as many neighborhoods as possible to connect with residents during this fun event.

Last chance to register:

Register your Lynnwood neighborhood party online, or call the LPD Crime Prevention Unit at 425-670-5639.

Community Event Locations:

The city encourage all neighborhoods to host a block party to celebrate National Night Out, but if there is not a party planned in your neighborhood, residents are encouraged to attend some of the community-hosted parties:

Verdant Health Commission and Community Life Center 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood 5-8 p.m. More info

Maple Park Church 17620 60th Avenue West, Lynnwood 5:30-9 p.m. More Info



For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Nic Li at [email protected].