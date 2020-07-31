Reminder: Deadline to vote in primary election Aug. 4

A reminder that the deadline to vote in the primary election — which includes a variety of races ranging from U.S. Congress to governor to the state Legislature — is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

All ballots must be postmarked or left in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on that day. Ballots and voters pamphlets arrived in mailboxes of registered voters in mid-July.

You can see our summary of the state legislative candidates, taken from the voter’s pamphlet, here.

While the deadline to register or update voter information online or by mail has passed for the primary election, voters can register or update information in person at the Snohomish County Elections Office (3000 Rockefeller Ave., Admin West Building, 1st floor, Everett) until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4.

Learn more at the Snohomish County Elections website.