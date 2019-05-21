Reminder: Decant Edmonds May 25 at Edmonds Center for Arts

A reminder that Decant Edmonds will take place this Saturday, May 25 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Enjoy an evening of wine, spirits and beer tastings with live music. Taste and purchase bottles to take home at a saving of up to 30 percent off.

Tickets are available through Edmonds Center for the Arts box office at 425-275-9595 or online here. (This is an age 21-plus- only event)

Your support and purchases help fund the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s An Edmonds Kind of 4th celebration. Do not miss out on this event, as tickets are limited, the chamber said.

Wineries: Barrage Cellars • Mark Ryan Winery • Nota Bene Cellars • J. Bookwalter Winery – Woodinville • Elsom Cellars • William Grassie Wine Estates • CAVU Cellars • Trust Cellars- Woodinville • Sky River Mead & Wine • Cloudlift Cellars • more to be announced

Breweries: Salish Sea Brewing Company • GALLAGHERS’ WHERE U BREW

Distilleries: Scratch Distillery • Glass Vodka • Batch 206 Distillery • more to be announced