Think you might want to enroll in classes at Edmonds Community College?

Visit the EdCC resource table in the Lynnwood Library lobby on Monday, Aug. 27 for information about programs of study, admissions, placement tests, financial aid, new student advising and online registration.

The table will be set up from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. For more information, click here.