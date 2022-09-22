Reminder: Edmonds Oktoberfest gets underway Friday and Saturday

From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, enjoy the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Club this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects.
Activities will include a Family Festival Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities. There will be a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors.
No tickets are necessary, and the event is free to attend.
Here’s the schedule:
Friday, Sept. 23
4 p.m. – Oktoberfest Opens
4 – 10 p.m. – Beer Garden (ages 21-plus), live music and food trucks. (See full band lineup here.)
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. – Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk
11 a.m. – 1K Kids Run
11:30 a.m. – Pet Parade
Noon – Oktoberfest Opens
Noon – 10 p.m. – Beer Garden, food trucks and live music throughout the day
Noon – 6 p.m. – Kids Korner open with fun kids games, activities and more
Learn more on the Edmonds Oktoberfest website.
