Reminder: Edmonds School District elementary families can do curbside pickup of materials, belongings this week

Edmonds School District families of elementary students will have an opportunity to do a curbside pickup of student materials from Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13. The pickup is for additional learning activities, school supplies and other belongings that may have been left behind following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students’ materials will be in a bag clearly marked with both the student’s and teacher’s name. When you arrive at the school, stay in your vehicle and someone will come to you and ask for your information and then gather the bag for you.

Families who walk up are asked to maintain social distancing regulations by staying 6feet away from others and following signs for walk-up pick up.

Each elementary school is providing the same dates and times for curbside materials pickup:

Monday, May 11, 2020

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are unable to pick up learning materials during these times, contact your teacher or school office, and other arrangements will be made starting as soon as Thursday, May 14.