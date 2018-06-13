Reminder: EGGS-plore artists’ reception, celebration set for June 14

Community members are invited to attend an EGGS-plore Lynnwood auction and reception celebration on Thursday, June 14.

The 28 artists who created the 28 eggs that had been placed throughout the city in spring will be in attendance. (The eggs are now on display at Lynnwood City Hall until the celebration on June 14.)

In addition, the eggs will be auctioned off. Proceeds will benefit local human services organizations.

The event on June 14 runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. For more information, click here.