Reminder: Election 2025 resources for Lynnwood voters

The Nov. 4 General Election ballot features a statewide ballot measure as well as local races and measures. The ballot includes contests for Court of Appeals judge, county council member, county charter review commissioner, city and town mayor and council and municipal court judge. Voters will also choose board or commission members for essential local districts, including school, fire, water, wastewater, hospital, port, and park and recreation districts.

Snohomish County mailed a local voters’ pamphlet last week to every household. The pamphlet includes information on the candidates and measures on the ballot. The Secretary of State’s office also mailed a separate, green-covered voters’ pamphlet, which contains information on the statewide ballot measure and the Court of Appeals judge race.

The 2025 General Election also marks the return of County Charter Review Commission positions. Every 10 years, a charter review commission evaluates and suggests changes for voter consideration to the Snohomish County Charter. The county charter outlines how the county is organized and operates.

Voters will elect three members from each council district for a total of 15 commissioners. Voters will only see candidates from their county council district on their ballot and may vote for up to three candidates. The top three vote-getters in each district will serve a one-year term beginning in 2026.

Voters have until Monday, Oct. 27, to register or update their existing voter registration online or by mail. In-person voter services will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, at the Auditor’s Office in Everett or at an accessible voter services location. Services include registering to vote, updating an existing registration, obtaining a new or replacement ballot, and using accessible voting equipment. For hours of operation and addresses of in-person voter services locations, refer to the local voters’ pamphlet or the county’s website.

There will be 35 official ballot drop boxes open for the November General Election. Ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day and are a convenient and secure option for voters to return their ballots. A complete list of ballot drop box locations can be found in the local voters’ pamphlet and at bit.ly/SnoCo_dropbox.

Voters can also return their ballots postage-free by mail as long as they are postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 4.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before Nov. 4 or visiting your local post office to request a hand-stamped postmark on your ballot envelope from a postal clerk. This action will help to ensure your ballot is accepted as on-time.

Voters who have not received a ballot by Oct. 22 should call Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444.

For more information, visit Snohomish County Elections’ website at snoco.org/elections and email elections@snoco.org.