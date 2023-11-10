Reminder: Family STEM Info Night at Mountlake Terrace High School Nov. 16

Edmonds School District eighth graders and their families interested in the Mountlake Terrace High School STEM Program are invited to the STEM Parent Information Night Thursday, Nov. 16 at the high school.

There will be student activities throughout the evening. To learn more, use the QR code below or visit the STEM Program website here.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.