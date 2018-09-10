Reminder: Final days to register for Lynnwood University, which begins Sept. 13

Lynnwood University is returning this fall, and the time to register is right now.

Lynnwood University is an interactive five-week course offered to residents free of charge. The goal of Lynnwood University is to increase awareness about how local government works and to empower you to better access City programs and services. Demonstrations, tours, lectures and hands-on activities are presented by city staff, Council Members and the Mayor.

Classes will be held from Sept. 13-Oct. 11 on Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m.

Class Topics Include:

Presentations from Mayor Smith and the Lynnwood City Council

Learn about the Lynnwood Police Department and tour Fire Station 15

Tour the Traffic Management Center and take a close look at how Public Works plays a key role in keeping our City running smoothly

Learn about City Center, Sound Transit and other development

This is a great program for all residents. It doesn’t matter if you are new to Lynnwood or have lived here all your life. If you are a student, a retiree, a business owner or anyone in between, you are sure to learn new information and have a great time!

To register, visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/ LynnwoodUniversity or call 425-670-5023.