Reminder: First of three Lynnwood Meet Me at the Park events July 9

The first of three Meet Me at the Park events sponsored by the City of Lynnwood is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

Local nonprofit agencies will visit Lynnwood parks across the city this summer to provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs. The park visits will have free, fun activities for kids. Due to parking constraints, event organizers encourage attendees to walk or bike to these events.

All events run from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9, North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

Tuesday, July 16, Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W.

Tuesday, July 23, South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.