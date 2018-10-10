Reminder: Fix-a-Flat Maintenance Demonstration for cyclists set for Saturday, Oct. 13

The Cascade Bicycle Club, as part of Bike2Health, will host a Fix-a-Flat Maintenance Demonstration and Presentation at Verdant Health Commission on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Learn this simple and important skill to minimize delays the next time you get a flat. We’ll take the mystery out of wheel and tire removal, patching a tube and putting it all back together. This demonstration-only class also covers some of the causes of flat tires and how to best avoid and prevent them.

Topics include:

Assessing the condition of your tires

The most effective method for wheel removal and reinstallation

Removing the tire from the rim and reinstallation

Locating and repairing the puncture

Tools to carry for a speedy repair

The Verdant Health Commission is located at 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

For more information and to register, click here. To learn more about Bike2Health, click here.