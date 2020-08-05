Reminder: Free Lynnwood hotline aimed at helping residents stay socially connected during self-isolation

In an effort to keep Lynnwood residents socially connected while encouraging the governor’s state-home order, the City of Lynnwood in April launched a free hotline.

The Lynnwood Connects Check-In program is a weekly phone call to see how residents are doing and share a friendly conversation. The calls are intended to provide an opportunity to connect to those who may be feeling socially isolated by linking individuals with a city staff member.

Since the Lynnwood Senior Center (LSC) closed, senior center staff have been calling members to check in to make sure they were doing okay. Now, staff make 34 weekly calls to residents.

“Our city staff have been focused on building up our community resiliency,” said Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore. “We came up with an idea to offer weekly calls to anyone that was interested in addition to our LSC members, as a great way to provide connection and support.”

Check-In calls can be provided in Arabic, Chinese, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

Lynnwood Connects Check-In is:

A weekly phone or email check-in within a scheduled time frame.

An opportunity for Lynnwood staff to chat with you to see how you are doing and provide social connection.

Lynnwood Connects Check-In is not:

A crisis phone line If you have a non-medical emergency, please call the Care Crisis Response Services at 1-800-584-3578 or 425-258-4357

Therapeutic Counseling

Medical Visit/Telehealth If you have a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1

Resource referral service If you are seeking resources or need help, please call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Residents can enroll* in the Lynnwood Connects Check-In program two ways: