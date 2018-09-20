Reminder: Full-closure weekends on SR 524 to begin Sept. 21, 28

The two full-closure weekends needed during the construction of two roundabouts on SR 524 in unincorporated Lynnwood have been announced to be the weekends of Sept. 21-24 and Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

The two roundabouts will be build on Filbert Road at Larch Way and Locust Way in an effort to reduce congestion-related crashes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

According to WSDOT, from 2011 through 2015, there were 81 collisions at these two intersections that injured 36 people. This was a higher collision rate than the state average for highways of similar size and capacity.

On the weekends of Sept. 21-24 and Sept. 28-Oct. 1, all lanes of SR 524/Filbert Road between Cypress Way and Damson Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. A signed detour will be in place.

This work is weather dependent.

For more details about the project, click here to visit the WSDOT’s project page.