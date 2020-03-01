Reminder: Hear from ESD superintendent finalists March 2

Students, families, staff and community members are invited to hear from the two finalists for Edmonds School District Superintendent starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Meadowdale High School.

Written questions can be submitted from attendees and a Spanish-speaking interpreter will also be present. If you can’t attend the event in-person, you can watch it live on the school district’s YouTube channel starting at 5:30 p.m Monday.

The finalists, announced last week, are Gustavo Balderas, currently superintendent with the Eugene School District J4 in Oregon, and Dr. Deborah Rumbaugh, Instructional Leadership Executive Director with the Highline School District in Burien.

Balderas served as superintendent of two different California school districts before becoming Eugene superintendent. He also previously was an assistant superintendent in Oregon as well as a classroom teacher and counselor.

Balderas holds a bachelors of arts in education from Western Oregon State College, and a masters in curriculum and assessment from Portland State University. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Oregon.

Rumbaugh previously was the executive director of human resources-employee services before serving in her current role in Highline. Prior to that, she worked as a science teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Rambaugh holds a bachelors of arts in education from Pacific Lutheran University, and a masters in educational leadership. In addition, she holds a doctoral degree from Seattle Pacific University where she obtained her doctoral degree in executive leadership.

The school board is scheduled to hold final interviews with finalists in a closed session on Tuesday, March 3, after which a vote to extend an offer to a candidate is expected.

The new superintendent is expected to be announced in late March/early April.