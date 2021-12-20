Reminder: Help the City of Lynnwood name its snow plow

This Friday, Dec. 24 is the deadline to submit your name suggestions for the City of Lynnwood snow plow that services Lynnwood roads during snowy and icy conditions. Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared for a final vote.

The snow plow (shown above with the city crew) is a 10-foot long American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of a 2009 International Workstar truck.

You can share your suggestions here.