Reminder: High school graduations coming up

High school seniors across the Edmonds School District will be graduating this week. If you want to join in the festivities, here are dates, times and locations for upcoming commencement ceremonies. (Edmonds Heights students had their ceremony May 31.) For additional information — including whether tickets are required — contact the school.
Scriber Lake High Graduation
Date: Thursday, June 13
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
Meadowdale High Graduation
Date: Friday, June 14
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Lynnwood High Graduation
Date: Saturday, June 15
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Edmonds-Woodway High Graduation
Date: Saturday, June 15
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Mountlake Terrace High Graduation
Date: Monday, June 17
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Edmonds eLearning Academy Graduation
Date: Tuesday, June 18
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: College Place Middle Auditorium, 7501 208th St