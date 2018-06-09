Reminder: History and Heritage Days set to begin June 9 at Heritage Park

This summer’s History and Heritage Days tours are set to begin this Saturday.
The events will be held on the second Saturday of each month from June 9 through Aug. 11 at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood.
The events will include free events for people of all ages:
- The Museum of Curious Things, new in 2018
- Tour of the Trolley (Interurban Car 55)
- Get a free conductor’s hat, LEGO Trolley kit
- Lynnwood Rocks
- Visit the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and Museum and the Sno-Isle Genealogy Library
- Visit the NW Veterans Museum and Visitors Info Center