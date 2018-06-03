Reminder: Holly House fundraiser at Brier Pizza June 5

Brier Pizza, located at 23631 Brier Rd., will host a fundraiser benefiting local nonprofit Holly House on Tuesday, June 5.

Holly House provides holiday gifts and support to over 2,000 low-income children from within the Edmonds School District. Click here for more information.

The fundraiser on June 5 will run from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Brier Pizza will donate 25 percent of all sales to Holly House. Proceeds from a raffle will also benefit the organization. Holly House will also be collecting donations of new socks and underwear for children served by the organization.

Special appearances by Moana, Belle and a minion will take place from 4:30-8:30 p.m.