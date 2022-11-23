Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center

Live musical performances will add to the merriment, including acapella carolers from Kamiak High School, pianist David Spring and a jazz combo from Mountlake Terrace High School.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2.50 for kids. The craft fair will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is included in the ticket price, but tickets are not required for the craft fair after noon.

For more information and tickets for the event, visit ilovelynnwood. com/jingle-bell-breakfast-and- craft-fair.