Reminder: July 15 deadline to apply for South County Fire Commission vacancy

Friday, July 15 is the final day to apply to fill a vacancy on the South County Fire Board of Commissioners in Election District 2.

Election District 2 Commissioner Greg Urban is resigning because he is moving out of the area.

His vacant seat will be filled by board appointment. Candidates must be registered to vote and reside within Election District 2, which includes City of Lynnwood neighborhoods west of Highway 99 and the unincorporated communities of Lake Serene, Picnic Point, Meadowdale Beach, Norma Beach and Esperance. The candidate appointed to the position will serve until certification of the 2023 general election results.

Application materials and a map of Commissioner Election District 2 are available on the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org/BoardVacancy or by request from Board of Commissioner Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, mblankenship@southsnofire.org, 425-551-1251.

Completed applications, questionnaires and resumes are due no later than 5 p.m. on July 15.

The Board of Commissioners oversees the regional fire authority’s long-term vision and guides the staff in achieving the goals of the regional fire authority (RFA). Board members also represent the RFA on intergovernmental boards and committees. Commissioners attend board meetings in the evening on the first three Tuesdays of each month.