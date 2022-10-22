Reminder: League of Women Voters Snohomish County has candidate forums available for viewing

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has recorded a series of candidate forums for the Nov. 8 general election, including the following local races:
U.S. Congressional District 1
Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney
Legislative District 21 – Senator
Legislative District 21 – Positions 1 & 2
Legislative District 32 – Senator
Judicial races
Video and podcasts of all forums are available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website: lwvsnoho.org, and on the League’s YouTube Channel.
