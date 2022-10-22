Reminder: League of Women Voters Snohomish County has candidate forums available for viewing

Posted: October 22, 2022 20

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has recorded a series of candidate forums for the Nov. 8 general election, including the following local races:

U.S. Congressional District 1

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney

Legislative District 21 – Senator

Legislative District 21 – Positions 1 & 2

Legislative District 32 – Senator

Judicial races

Video and podcasts of all forums are available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website: lwvsnoho.org, and on the League’s YouTube Channel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME