Reminder: Lynnwood churches hosting Easter egg hunts this weekend

Two churches in Lynnwood are hosting Easter egg hunts this weekend, and everyone is invited.

Silver Creek Family Church is hiding 10,000 candy-filled eggs in its back field this Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m., and children are urged to come find as many as possible.

From 10 a.m. to noon, groups of 10-15 children will take turns searching for the hidden treats. The first 500 kids to arrive will receive a free cinch bag.

A designated part of the field will be reserved for families with children who have special needs. This area will allow children to search for eggs at their own pace, rather than being rotated out in time increments.

Along with the Easter egg hunt, the church will have an Easter Bunny photo op, a family photo booth, free churros, a raffle for Seattle Sounders tickets and an espresso cart.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the event for anyone wanting to be vaccinated.

In addition, Maple Park Church’s doors will open Sunday, April 17, at 8:30 a.m. for a hot breakfast, followed by a children’s Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. There will be various activities for both kids and families.

Freshly cut flowers will be available to place at the foot of the church’s cross. There will also be an opportunity for family photos with free 8×10 prints.

The festivities will conclude after a worship service at 10:30 a.m.