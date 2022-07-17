Reminder: Lynnwood City Center Park and Ride direct access ramps closing nightly in July

A reminder that the 46th Avenue West direct access ramps to the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park and Ride from Interstate 5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the morning of Thursday, July 28, excluding weekends. The nightly closures allow for construction work on the Lynnwood Link extension project.

Detours will be in place for the ramps, but the intersection of 46th Avenue West and the 48th Avenue West through road will remain open during the closures.