Reminder: Lynnwood Convention Center to hold public artists’ reception Sept. 12

The public is invited to meet the artists behind the Lynnwood Convention Center’s latest exhibit during a reception on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The exhibit, “Inventions in Color and Light”, is on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center through December 2018.

The reception on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m. This free event is an opportunity to meet the artists and take in their work while enjoying complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar.

The Lynnwood Convention Center partners with Acorn Studios to procure established local artists for the current bi-annual exhibit. Featured Artists for this exhibit are: Amanda Adams, Lisa Snow Lady, CJ Elsip, Carol Ross, Linda Bergeron, Hyosoon Jung, Janci Mannington and Beth Van Faasen Betker.

The collection can be viewed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or during event hours on weekends and evenings. To learn more about the featured artists, visit the art exhibit page of Lynnwood Convention Center’s website.