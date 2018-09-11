Reminder: Lynnwood photographer to speak at Puget Sound Bird Fest Sept. 14-16

Mark your calendars for a fall tradition for Northwest nature lovers: Puget Sound Bird Fest returns the weekend of Sept. 14-16, in Edmonds.

Acclaimed as one of the Seattle area’s best events on www.events12.com, this annual three-day festival celebrates birds and nature with speakers, guided walks and field trips, Puget Sound boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.

Puget Sound Bird Fest 2018 kicks off Friday evening with a keynote address by professional nature photographer Kevin Ebi. Through a collection of stunning imagery and masterful storytelling, he will share how a single family of eagles worked together over one year to teach their eaglets how to fly, hunt and other essential life skills.

On Saturday, celebrity birder Noah Stryker will kick off the Year of the Bird celebration at the Frances Anderson Center. In 2015, Stryker became the first human to see more than half of the planet’s bird species in a single, year-long, round-the-world birding trip.

For folks wanting to get outside, Bird Fest offers guided nature walks at parks and viewing stations in and around Edmonds, field workshops on bird identification, nature photography, wildlife habitat, and two boat cruises to choose from. The Citizen Science mini-symposium will return to the Frances Anderson Center on Saturday, in addition to other exhibits, workshops and presentations including the popular live raptor presentation by Sarvey Wildlife Center and a People’s Choice Photo Contest. Families can learn about bird life through hands-on activities and exploration in the Kid’s Room.

For more information and details on upcoming events – including details on the 2018 Puget Sound Bird Fest Poster Art Contest – please visit our festival website at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org. And if you are interested in volunteering at the event, contact Jennifer Leach at 425-771-0227 or [email protected].

Most Bird Fest events and activities are free; however some activities require a fee and advanced registration through the City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department. Registration can take place in person at the Frances Anderson Center, by phone (425-771-0230), or via RecZone.org starting Aug. 1.