Reminder: Lynnwood Rec Center to participate in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson June 21

This means, the Lynnwood pool will offer free 30-min lessons between 2-7 p.m. The event also includes free play time and a safety fair.

Sign up today by calling the Lynnwood Pool at 425-670-5732.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center will be joining thousands of kids and families at aquatic facilities and waterparks around the globe for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 21.

The Lynnwood Rec Center says swimming lessons save lives. Don’t miss your chance to participate in this event and prevent drowning, which is the second leading cause of injury-related death of children ages 1-14.