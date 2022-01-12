Reminder: Lynnwood utility customers may have received multiple bills in December

The City of Lynnwood sent an email reminder Wednesday to utility customers noting that due to the installation of new “smart” water meters in 2021, customers may have received more than one bill during the month of December.

“These new water meters provide better leak detection, automate meter reading, and improve our service to you,” the city said in its email. “During the installation, we took the extra time to ensure the new meters were functioning properly and providing accurate information for our billing process. Unfortunately, this caused a one-time bill delay for many customers. In an effort to get all customer billing cycles back on schedule, customers received more than one bill in December.”

This is not an extra charge, but a delayed bill from earlier in 2021, the city said, adding that customers are still receiving the regular six bills for the 2021 billing calendar year.

“We understand that this catch up may cause a financial burden to our customers. We have extended a grace period of no late fees or shutoffs, and payment plans are available to customers,” the city email sid.

Utility billing staff is available to answer questions or help customers set up a payment plan. Due to high call and email volumes, it may take staff several days to respond. Contact options include:

UB@Lynnwoodwa.gov — you will receive the quickest response via email

— you will receive the quickest response via email 425-670-5170 — leave a voicemail and a customer service representative will call you back.

Financial assistance for past-due utilities is available for qualifying low-income households through 2-1-1. The City of Lynnwood also offers several reduced rates and rebates to qualifying households. Visit the city’s website to see if you qualify for any of these programs: Reduced Rates & Rebates Information.

You can use the Lynnwood Self-Service to manage your utility account and pay your bills online. And you can enroll in autopay for future payments.