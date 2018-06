The community is invited to the 2018 State of the City Address delivered by Mayor Nicola Smith.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

For more information or to view previous State of the City Addresses, visit https://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/MayorSmith/StateoftheCity.htm.