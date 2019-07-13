Reminder: Meet Me at the Park continues at South Lynnwood Park July 16

The City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health Commission continue with their Meet Me at the Park events this week, featuring activities, food and fun Tuesday, July 16, at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

The final event is Tuesday, July 23, at North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

Activities will include a hula hoop demo, Frisbee, basketball, sidewalk chalk, soccer and Zumba.

Meet Me at the Park is a free program for families of all abilities and capabilities, and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, you can contact the Verdant Health Commission at 425-582-8600.