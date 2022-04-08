Reminder: Mosaic Arts Northwest Choir and Orchestra to perform benefit concerts for Ukraine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Mosaic Arts Northwest Choir and Orchestra is performing two benefit concerts for Ukraine.

The first is on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at North Sound Church, located at 404 Bell St., Edmonds. The second is on Sunday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at North Creek Presbyterian Church, located at 621 16th St. S.E., Bothell.

The concerts will also be streamed online. While attendance is free, the performances will serve as fundraisers for the people of the Ukraine impacted by war. Learn more at the Mosaic Arts Northwest website.