Reminder: Move 60! to host Feb. 28 family night at Mountlake Terrace Pool

All Edmonds School District students and their families are invited to attend a free night at the Mountlake Terrace Pool on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6:15-7:15 p.m., hosted by Move 60! This is a reschedule of an earlier event that had been cancelled due to a weather-related power outage.

This is an opportunity to exercise as a family, learn new things, and have a fun, free evening. Bring your swimsuit and towel.

Children under 4 years of age must be accompanied into the pool by an adult; adults should be within arm’s reach of all young children. Lifejackets are available for all ages and may be required. Use of cell phones and/or photographic equipment is not permitted in public changing areas.

The event is free and registration is not required.Parent consent forms will be available to fill out on site. This activity is meant for the entire family and is not a “drop off” event.

The Mountlake Terrace Pool is located at 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.