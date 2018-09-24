Reminder: National Voter Registration Day Sept. 25, with events at local libraries

Disabled? Former felon? Away at college? Overseas? Unconventional address? You can still vote.

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 25. The Snohomish County League of Women Voters joins people around the U.S. that day to answer questions and register people. Their Sept. 25 registration locations will be primarily in libraries. Tables are planned in Arlington, Edmonds, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Everett, and the Northwest Indian College.