Reminder: Next information meeting Oct. 7 on services to help seniors ‘age in place’

The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is hosting informal discussions about how NNN can help people who want to stay active and age in their own homes as long as possible.

One of 11 Age-in-Place non-profit organizations in Washington, Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) serves members living in North King and South Snohomish counties. NNN offers one-stop access to services that help members age safely and successfully in their own homes. Members have access to a wide range of benefits, including minor household help, simple home repairs, personal transportation, social, educational and wellness activities.

Interested in learning how to become a member or volunteer? Do you know of a loved one or neighbor who may benefit from becoming a member? Want to help support this effort as a volunteer, sponsor, donor or service provider? There are several upcoming meetings planned to give community members the chance to learn more. They include:

1:30-2 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline

1-2 p.m. Oct. 13, Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park

1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

If you’d like a representative to meet with your organization or to learn more about this opportunity, visit northwestneighborsnetwork.org, email NNN at [email protected] or call 206-800-3009.

To learn more about the National Age-in-Place Village movement, visit vtvnetwork.org.