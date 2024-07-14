Reminder: Next Lynnwood Meet Me at the Park event at Daleway Park July 16

The second of three Meet Me at the Park events sponsored by the City of Lynnwood is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W.

Local nonprofit agencies will visit Lynnwood parks across the city this summer to provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs. The park visits will have free, fun activities for kids. Due to parking constraints, event organizers encourage attendees to walk or bike.

All events run from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16, Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W.

Tuesday, July 23, South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.