Reminder: Options for celebrating the MLK Jr. holiday Monday

Looking for options to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday in Lynnwood?

The City of Lynnwood has scheduled an MLK Jr. Day of Service event at the City of Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 – 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Activities will include creating posters for a local elementary school, resurfacing the Mesika Trail, park maintenance, and cleaning of trip vehicles.

Edmonds Community College’s Center for Service Learning will be hosting a National Day of Service event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Gold Park, 6421 – 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

And happening nearby, a reminder that all are invited to attend a Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance — with both morning and evening programs set for Monday, Jan. 21 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Learn more here.