Reminder Primary election ballots due Aug. 2

A reminder that the deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 2 to return your ballot for the primary election, which include races for U.S. Senate and Congressional offices, the Secretary of State, state Legislature, and county offices like prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner.

For the first time, 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the No. 8 general election will be able to participate in the August primary. Their ballots will be limited to primary races and will not contain local ballot measures or races for precinct committee officer.

Voters can register to vote or make updates and vote in-person until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county auditor’s office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

Thirty-five ballot drop boxes are open for the primary to receive voted ballots. Drop box locations can be found on the inserts that come with your ballot or in your local voters’ pamphlet. Visit www.snoco.org/elections for a complete list of drop boxes.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 2. Check the last collection time on the USPS postal box and when in doubt, use a county ballot drop box.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers last-minute voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District 3626 156th St. S.W. Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, July 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Snohomish County Public Meeting Room Robert J. Drewel Building 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Wyndham Garden Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd. Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot or have additional questions or needs, call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/electio